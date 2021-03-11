Ludhiana Municipal Corporation launches cleanliness drive in Zone D

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

The Municipal Corporation on Saturday launched a cleanliness drive on Keys Hotel Road, that connects Phullwanwal Chowk with Lodhi Club underpass, in the civic body’s Zone D area.

Zonal Commissioner at MC Zone D, Jasdev Singh Sekhon, took the initiative to start the cleanliness drive on the stretch. MLA from the Ludhiana West constituency, Gurpreet Gogi, also visited the site. Notably, resident of the area had also been complaining about uncleanliness and waste dumped at different sites.

Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said 50 employees had been deployed to carry out the cleanliness drive on the stretch. He said that they had also planned to plant saplings in the area. After carrying out the drive on this road, the MC would launch such cleanliness drives in various others parts of the MC Zone D, he added.