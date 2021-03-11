Ludhiana Municipal Corporation to launch waste management contest among four zones

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 6

With an aim to improve solid waste management in the city, the Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner, Shena Aggarwal, on Monday said the civic body would launch a competition among all the four zones of the civic body soon.

The zones would have to show their performance regarding waste management and source segregation among other things. The guidelines for the competition would be fixed soon. The competition would be based on percentage wise improvement in solid waste management.

At present, there is a difference in existing conditions for handling solid waste in different zones. Besides, the MC’s solid waste management system is crying for attention. The waste is not being processed at the civic body’s main garbage dumpsite for a long time.

Around 1,100 metric tonnes of waste is generated in the city on a daily basis. Around 20 lakh metric tonnes of waste has already accumulated at the MC’s dumpsite. Notably, a project to install waste compactors under the Smart City Mission is also getting delayed.