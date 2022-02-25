Ludhiana: SAD leader, son booked on assault, snatching charges

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

Over a week after a clash erupted between two leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) during the election campaigning at Dugri, the police today registered a case on the charges of snatching, insulting religious beliefs, assault, criminal intimidation and making a video of the incident viral on social media against one of the SAD leaders and his supporters. The persons who were booked are SAD leader Harpreet Singh Bedi, his son Gurpreet Singh Bedi, Inderjit Singh, Gurjant Singh Deol and several unidentified persons.

Complainant SAD leader Gurinderpal Singh said on February 14, he was campaigning for the SAD candidate at Sham Nagar. When the speaker from the dias praised him for his poll-related activity, Harpreet started arguments with him. “He and his supporters attacked me and tossed my turban. Then he snatched Rs 5,000 and a gold chain from me and fled the spot. They had also made the video of the assault viral on social media to defame me,” he said. —