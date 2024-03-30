Ludhiana score 274 in first innings against Ropar

Ludhiana, March 29
After restricting Ludhiana at 274 runs, Ropar made 116 for one on the opening day of the fourth and last league match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at Nawanshahr on Friday.
Opting to bat first, Ludhiana were off to a slow start. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 274 in 59.1 overs. The main run scorers were Karanveer Rana and Sarthak Tyagi who contributed 78 and 72 (not out) runs, respectively.
For Ropar, Jashanpreet Singh and Anush Prashar took four wickets each after conceding 88 and 102 runs, respectively.
Ropar began their first innings on a solid note and at draw of stumps, were 116 for the loss of one wicket. Dev Amritpal Singh was out after scoring 21 runs. Karman Preet Singh and Mayank Gupta were at the crease with 64 and 27 runs against their names.
