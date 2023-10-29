Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 88: Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk common sight

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk on NH-44 is a common sight. Residents of different parts of Ward No. 88 (old) have urged the Municipal Corporation and the National Highway Authority of India to take necessary action to solve the problem.

According to the residents, the traffic-related problem worsen during peak hours. Due to the absence of traffic signals, there is a heightened risk of accidents at the chowk.

Naveen Kumar, a resident, pointed out that people are regularly confronted with traffic-related problems at New Shivpuri Chowk. Some persons had previously requested the installation of traffic signals at this intersection on the highway, but this matter has yet to be resolved. It has become a significant concern in the ward and a permanent solution must be found as soon as possible.

Electricity poles with transformers located on the roadway in New Shivpuri Market are also causing traffic obstructions. Additionally, there is a shortage of parking spaces in the market.

When the water level in Buddha Nullah rises, the drainage system in nearby low-lying areas tends to malfunction as per the information. “Incidents of water accumulation on a section of New Shivpuri Market Road during rainy days should be prevented by taking requisite measures. The transformers obstructing traffic flow should be relocated to a safer location,” said, a trader at New Shivpuri.

In Sekhewal, a resident said, “We sometimes receive contaminated water, especially during rainy days. This issue needs to be addressed. Furthermore, waterlogging occurs near our house. Improving the water drainage system and ensuring timely sewer line cleaning is essential.”

Former Councillor Manpreet Singh Grewal said various development works, including resurfacing of roads in ward areas, the development of a central median in New Shivpuri, and the plantation were done during his term until March 2023.