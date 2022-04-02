In brief

Ludhiana: Youth killed in road accident

Ludhiana: A migrant youth identified a Sanjay Kumar (26) was run over by a speeding tipper while crossing Machhiwara Road near Kohara on Wednesday. Grievously injured victim was rushed to a hospital and later referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. On a complaint lodged by Parmod Kumar, a resident of Rudrapur in Shahjahanabad district of Uttar Pradesh, the police have booked the driver of the tipper (HP-72B-5237) identified as Tara Chand, a resident of Karimpur village, PS Pojewal in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, under Section 279 and 304-A, IPC. TNS

Boy booked for rape of minor

Ludhiana: The police have booked a 14-year old boy, residing in Mohalla Prem Nagar in Haibowal under Sections 376 and 506, IPC, and Section 4, POCSO Act, for alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl living in the same locality. Parents of the victim had lodged a complaint with the police. Thereafter, the police recorded their statement after which a case was registered on Thursday. Further investigation was on. TNS

Man loses cash to snatcher

Ludhiana: Upinder Ram, a resident of Lakhsmi Nagar, fell victim to two snatchers, who took away Rs2,300 from his trouser pocket after threatening him with a sharp weapon. The victim told the police that he was going back home after duty on Wednesday evening. When he reached Street No 5 in Lakshmi Nagar, a motorcycle-borne youth came from behind and fled after snatching cash from him on weapon-point. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B, IPC and started probe. TNS

Two girls go missing

Ludhiana: Two minor girls aged 13 and 15 years have been reported missing from their respective places in Ramgarh village and Singhppura village in district. Parents of both the girls suspect that they have been abducted by some persons for their ulterior motives. The police have registered cases and investigation is in progress.

