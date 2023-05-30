Man arrested for molesting minor daughter

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting his minor daughter. In her complaint made to the police, the 17-year-old victim alleged that her father was alcoholic and he had been molesting her and her sister for a long time.

The victim alleged that on May 22, his father came to her room and again molested her. Afterwards, she raised an alarm, following which neighbours came to her aid. Later, she filed a formal complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, an FIR was filed against the suspect under Section 354-A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

The girl and her elder sister stay with their father. Their mother left the house a decade ago and her current whereabouts are not known.