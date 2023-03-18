Man booked for raping NRI woman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against a man who raped an NRI woman on the pretext of marrying her.

The suspect also lied to the woman that he was unmarried. When she came to know that the man was married, she lodged a complaint against him.

The suspect has been identified as Daljit Singh, a resident of the bus stand road here.

The complainant, a resident of Dugri, told the police that she was a divorcee and was staying in the USA for the past several years. A few years ago, when she attended some party in India, she met the suspect and developed a friendship with him. After sometime, the friendship turned into a love affair.

“Last year, the man visited my house in India and developed a physical relationship with me. Later also, he sexually exploited me in his farm house several times on the pretext that he would soon solemnise marriage with me,” she alleged.

The complainant said recently, she came to know that the suspect was already married. When she asked him the reason behind hiding his marital status, he did not give any satisfactory reply. In fact, he had concealed his marital status with a clear motive to sexually exploit her.

Investigating officer in the case SI Gurmeet Singh said after registering a case against the suspect, further probe was launched in the case.