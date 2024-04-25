Man, parents beaten up with sticks, 3 booked

Ludhiana, April 24
A man and his parents were beaten up by there persons with sticks at Model Town. A case was registered under various sections of the IPC against them on Tuesday.
The suspects have been identified as Harshpreet Singh, alias Harsh, a resident of Hassi Kalan, Vinod Kumar, alias Bunty, a resident of Noorwala, and Joban, a resident of New Amar Nagar.
The complainant told the police that on the intervening night of April 21 and 22, his father had to leave for Delhi for some work. Around 1.30 am, when his father was keeping his luggage in the car, the three youths came and attacked him. After his sister informed him about the assault on their father, he, along with his mother, rushed to the scene.
“When I intervened in the matter to save my father, the assailants attacked me and my parents with sticks. It was only when we raised the alarm and local residents gathered at the place, the trio fled in their cars. During checking of CCTV cameras, we came to know that the suspects came in two cars and the footage was also provided to the police,” the complainant alleged.
Investigating officer head constable Harvinder Singh said further probe was launched in the case.
