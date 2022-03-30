Sarvjit Kaur Manuke only AAP MLA elected again from Jagraon in district

Another AAP MLA-turned-Cong nominee lost security deposit

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain
Ludhiana, March 29

Sarvjit Kaur Manuke is the only MLA of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who has been elected for the second consecutive time from Jagraon Assembly constituency in Ludhiana district.

Another AAP MLA Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, who won from Raikot in 2017, but switched over to the Congress ahead of the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, lost his security deposit in this rural seat.

Except the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD’s) former MLA Shiv Ram Kaler, all other eight candidates in the poll fray lost their security deposits by failing to get even 16.67 per cent of the total polled votes.

Manuke, 49, who increased her vote share from 45.69 per cent in 2017 to 51.95 per cent in 2022, polled 65,195 votes to defeat the SAD’s Kaler, 70, a retired PCS officer, by a margin of 39,656 votes. Kaler got 25,539 votes, which accounted for 20.35 per cent of the total polled votes.

Those, who lost their security deposits, included Congress nominee Hissowal, Kanwar Narinder Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Parivar Singh Dalla of the SAD (Amritsar), Kuldeep Singh Dalla of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), Tejinder Kaur Teji Sandhu of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), Surinder Singh Sahota of the Republican Party of India (A), and two Independents Gurdeep Singh Dhaliwal and Paramjit Singh Sahota.

Know your MLA

Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, 49, won her maiden election from Jagraon in 2017 and remained Deputy Leader of Opposition in previous Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

A postgraduate in Economics from Vinayaka Mission University. Tamil Nadu, in March, 2014, she was a teacher before taking to politics and joining the AAP following the anti-corruption movement spearheaded by Anna Hazare in 2011.

“Permanent solution to drainage problem, revamping grain market, freeing Jagraon of drugs, better basic civic amenities, improving sports facilities and renovation of ancestral house of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, which could not be done even after sanction of Rs1.57 crore grant in August last, will be my top priorities. We will ensure to restore the prosperity of Jagraon, which is famous as city of lights for holding annual Roshni Mela (festival of lights),” said the two-time AAP MLA.

She has sought votes on the basis of her performance and with a promise to bring change in the state by voting the AAP to power. Her name was doing the rounds for the Vidhan Sabha Speaker or Cabinet Minister in the new Bhagwant Mann-led regime, but she was left out.

Past trend

Jagraon Assembly constituency remained a stronghold of the Congress and SAD before the AAP wrestled control over this rural segment in 2017. Earlier, the SAD had represented this seat for nine times while the Congress won from here for six times since inception in 1951. The AAP had won Jagraon in 2017 and 2022.

