MC installs plastic shredder machine at hot mix plant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 5

To handle plastic waste more effectively, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has installed a plastic shredder machine at its hot mix plant on Hambran Road here. The plant is primarily responsible for producing materials used in road repairs and construction works.

On the occasion of ‘World Environment Day’, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal inspected the working of the ‘plastic shredder’ machine which has been installed for the purpose of reusing plastic waste in road construction and repair projects, which costs approximately Rs 3.75 lakh.

One of the initiatives to tackle plastic menace The installation of the shredder machine is one of the several initiatives undertaken by the civic body to address the plastic menace through reduction, reuse and recycling. — Shena Aggarwal, MC Commissioner

She said the plastic waste, including the banned plastic carry bags, seized by the municipal authorities during inspections, will undergo shredding and then repurposed in the hot mix plant.

Aggarwal emphasised that the installation of the shredder machine is one of the several initiatives undertaken by the civic body to address the plastic menace through reduction, reuse and recycling.

According to civic body officials, the plastic waste will be used in the hot mix as per the government guidelines.

She said the initiative would help in effective management of plastic waste and urged residents to refrain from using banned plastic carry bags and other single-use plastic items. She highlighted that plastic waste not only pollutes the environment but also adversely affects human lives.

MC Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal was among those others present.

Plantation drives

Under the ‘Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar’ campaign, the Municipal Corporation organised plantation drives to mark ‘World Environment Day’ on Monday. Besides residents and NGOs, MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Prashar Pappi and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and others, participated in the drives in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, the MC chief appreciated residents for donating used or old items at reduce, reuse and recycle (RRR) centres established at 19 locations across the city. The donated items are being distributed among the needy through NGOs, she added.