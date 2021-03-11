Mohali beat Ludhiana in U-19 cricket tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 5

Ludhiana failed to capitalise upon fine batting contribution by Shabd Tangri (61), Saksham Vij (56) and Aradhya Shukla (30) as they lost to Mohali on the basis of first innings lead of 20 runs in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Cricket Tournament, played at the Maharaja Yadvavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on Sunday.

Yesterday, Mohali in their first innings made 204 runs and at draw of stumps, Ludhiana were 84 for four. Resuming at the overnight score, Ludhiana, despite some resolute batting by trio of Shabd, Saksham and Aradhya, could manage to score 184 runs in 73 overs, conceding a small but vital lead.

For Mohali, Guransh Singh and Aryan Bhatia secured three wickets each and Aryamann NA Singh claimed two wickets.

In the second innings, Mohali were 202 for four after 45 overs and when it was sure that the match could not be completed, it was decided to call it a day.

In the third match, slated to be played at Ropar on June 7 and 8, Ludhiana will take on Ropar.

Brief scores

Mohali (first innings): 204 all out in 58.2 overs (Sanraj Singh 96, Jovanpreet Singh 59 and Kabir Singh Shergill 12; Aradhya Shukla 4 for 74, Vikrant Singh Lalia 2 for 17, Karanjot Singh Mangat 2 for 23, Shabd Tangri 1 for 10 and Sanyam Gill 1 for 16). Ludhiana (first innings): 184 all out in 73 overs (Shabd Tangri 61, Saksham Vij 56+, Aradhya Shukla 30 and Karanveer Rana 11; Guransh Singh 3 for 35, Aryan Bhatia 3 for 36, Aryamann NA Singh 2 for 34, Gurinder Singh 1 for 34 and Tanveer Singh Bajwa 1 for 39).

Mohali (second innings) 204 for 5 after 45 overs (Sehaj Khanna 58, Aryan Bhatia 50, Jovanpreet Singh 35, Noorpreet Singh 29 and Smile Singh 18; Shabd Tangri 2 for 40, Siddhant Tiwari 1 for 24 and Vikrant Singh Lalia 1 for 29).