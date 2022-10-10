Muslims mark birth of Prophet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 9

Members of the Muslim community across the city on Sunday celebrated the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. The day is also known as Milad-un-Nabi. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of Prophet.

A procession was taken out to mark the occasion and prayers were also offered in the morning. Prayers were offered at Jama Masjid in the morning followed by distribution of clothes and food among the poor.

Shahi Imam of Punjab, Mulana Usmaan Rehmani Ludhianvi, addressing the gathering at Jama Masjid said Prophet Muhammad gave the message of love, peace and brotherhood and we should follow the path shown by him.

“There was a time when people used to bury their daughters before coming into this world and Prophet Muhammad told people that girls were a gift of God and prevented them from doing so,” said Shahi Imam.