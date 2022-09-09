NEET: Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 8

City students were in a jovial mood after they came out with flying colours in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) the results of which were declared late on Wednesday night. The results were announced by the National Testing Agency.

The achievers Yashik Bansal from DCM Presidency School secured AIR 92. He wants to be a specialist in neurology. Twins Asmita and Anusha Sharma both pulled through the exam. Students of KVM School, Asmita secured AIR 128 while Anusha secured AIR 690. They are trying to take admission in a medical college in Delhi and aim to become neurosurgeons. Another student Someil Gupta secured AIR 157. “I am happy that all my efforts have paid off. Finally, my dream of adorning a white coat will become true,” he said.

Yashik Bansal and Asmita Sharma flash the victory sign.

Yashik Bansal from DCM Presidency School secured AIR 92 and now, he feels his dream institute Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi, is getting closer to him. Son of doctor parents, his father is a general surgeon while mother is a gynaecologist. Yashik himself wants to be a specialist in neurology.

“Daily, I used to study for 4-5 hours early in the morning. It’s the best time for self-study as there is no disturbance or any noise during the wee hours. I used to recollect all my lessons learnt in the class,” he said.

Twins Asmita Sharma and Anusha Sharma both pulled through the exam. Students of KVM School, Asmita secured AIR 128 while Anusha secured AIR 690.

Daughter of doctor parents, their father, Dr Sarit Sharma, is a professor of community medicine while mother, Dr Shruti Sharma, is an assistant professor, critical care medicine, both working at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Both girls are trying to take admission in a medical college in Delhi and aim to become neurosurgeons.

“I used to study 10-14 hours a day. Self-study plays an important role and nothing was better than getting guidance from parents, who themselves are in the field. Focus and dedication are my mantra for success,” Asmita said.

Another student Someil Gupta secured AIR 157.

“After the Covid pandemic, we have to walk an extra mile. I am happy that all my efforts have paid off. Finally, my dream of adorning a white coat will become true,” he said.

Few City students come out with flying colours

Other students who performed well

A few other students from various schools in the city who performed well in the exam include Anusha Sharma, Dilnaaz, Gurusharan, Rishabh Mohan, Aditya, Ishita Bedi, Raghavi Aggarwal, Gurbir Singh, Preetinder Singh, Harshita Maheshwari, Rashika, Inderpal Singh, Piyush Bansal, Yuvraj Singh, Yerishi Verma, Ujjwal, Aryan, Ritesh, Almas, Parth, Lovin Gupta, Shubhanshi Gupta, Anishaa, Armaan, Kavya Goyal and Lovin Gupta.