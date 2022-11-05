NHAI commences construction of ramps on NH-44

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 4

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started the work to construct ramps for connectivity towards the NH-44 near Transport Nagar to resolve traffic-related issues. The work was started in the presence of Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and road safety activist Rahul Verma on Friday.

Mayor Sandhu said the NHAI was going to complete the project by the month of January. Due to the lack of connectivity on the highway, heavy jams were common at Samrala Chowk, he said. The project was going to be a relief for commuters, he added.

Sandhu said in 2019, he, then cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, MLA Sanjay Talwar and road safety activist Rahul Verma had met NHAI Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu in Delhi and raised various issues related to the national highway, and today, the work for construction of ramps had begun.