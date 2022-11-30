NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

Our Correspondent

Doraha, November 29

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house of Bishnoi’s close aide Ravi Rajgarh at his village Rajgarh in Khanna early this morning.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids belonging to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides at several places. Today’s raid at Rajgarh village was part of the multiple raids being conducted by the NIA to dismantle the nexus between gangsters, terrorists and drug smugglers, sources said.

Early this morning, the NIA team reached the house of Ravi Rajgarh, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, wanted in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case as well. According to the sources, NIA took the bank passbooks of families and CCTV data from Ravi Rajgarh’s residence. The team is said to have taken away electronic gadgets, documents and mobile phone from the residence of Ravi Rajgarh.

Besides raiding the house of Ravi Rajgarh, the team also questioned neighbours and villagers as to the whereabouts of Ravi. A similar raid was conducted in the month of September. It is said that Ravi Rajgarh is booked in 10 cases and was given life imprisonment in 2011.

Doraha SHO Gurmeet Singh said the police were not informed about the raid and he came to know about it only after a journalist called him to gather information.