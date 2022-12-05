No fresh Covid case in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 4

No fresh Covid-19 case was reported from the district today. With no fresh death, the toll remained at 3,018.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,626 persons contracted the infection since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ludhiana district. A total of 3,018 people lost their life to the virus since March 30, 2020, when first death was reported from the district.

There are two active cases in the district and both patients have been asked to isolate themselves at their home. At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.34 per cent.

A total of 40,37,967 samples had been collected so far. Of this, 39,09,041 samples were found negative.

On Sunday samples of 97 suspected patients were sent for testing, the results of which are expected shortly.