No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

For the second consecutive day, no fresh Covid case was reported in the district. Besides, no death was reported in the district due to the virus. A total of 1,09,778 persons have tested positive for the virus so far since March 2020 while 2,279 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent on Thursday. There were 10 active cases in the district and 10 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, no Covid patient was admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana. Till date, a total of 34,23,142 samples have been taken, of which 32,98,624 were found negative. Samples of 3,194 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly. —