PSEB Class VIII Results: No student from Ludhiana district in top three state positions

Tribune News Service

Shivanii Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 2

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class VIII exam results today. Though over 51 students from the district have made it to the merit list, none of the students from Ludhiana could make it to top three positions in the state.

Of the 51 students who make it to the merit list, 48 are from private schools and only three are from government schools.

Shivani Kumari of RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, and Jasmine Khurana of Sanmati Vimal Jain Senior Secondary Public School, Jagraon, scored 593 out of 600 marks (98.83 per cent). They are the highest scorers from the district.

Shallu Singh of RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, and Aditya Kumar Pal of SGD Grammar Senior Secondary School scored 592 marks with 98.6 per cent. Harjot Kaur from Cambridge Model Senior Secondary School and Soni of SGD Grammar Senior Secondary School, Dhandhari Kalan, scored 591 marks with 98.50 per cent.

Most of the students from private schools in the merit list are from RS Model Senior Secondary School, Sanmati Vimal Jain Senior Secondary School, BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur, Cambridge School and Teja Singh Sutantar School, besides other schools.

The three government schools from which one student each could make it to the merit are Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Macchiwara, Government Model Senior Secondary School, cemetery road, and Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU.

In Ludhiana district, 42,978 students had appeared for the Class VIII exams, of which 42,009 cleared the examinations and the pass percentage was 97.75 per cent marks. Of the total students appeared for exams in the state, maximum were from Ludhiana district.

The principal of a government school said as compared to private schools, in government schools, students from poor families take admission.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic and the previous year too, classes were held online in government schools. The authorities had provided smartphones to students of higher classes but others had to manage with their own resources. Secondly, the students also took the studies lightly, thinking that they would get at least passing marks. These could be among reasons why government schools did not perform well in the examinations,” the principal said.

