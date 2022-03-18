Observe March 23 as dry day: Assn

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

Members of the Rupinder Gandhi Welfare Association held a march from Kailash Chowk to Pavilion Mall here today to make the people aware that sacrifices made by martyrs should not go in vain and tributes in a proper manner should be paid to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Since March 23 was the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, the only way to pay rich tributes to them was by observing the day as a ‘dry day’, the members of the association said.

The youngsters took out a march and requested the authorities concerned to fulfil their demand to pay rich tributes to the three martyrs.