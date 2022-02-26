One dead, 5 test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, February 25
Five persons tested positive for Covid, while one death due to the disease was reported in the district today.
A total of 1,09,655 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,273 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.86 per cent. There were 77 active cases in the district and 64 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present there are 16 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Today one patient was on ventilator support.
Samples of 4,490 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...