One dead, 5 test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, February 25

Five persons tested positive for Covid, while one death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,655 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,273 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.86 per cent. There were 77 active cases in the district and 64 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 16 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Today one patient was on ventilator support.

Samples of 4,490 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.