One tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, March 21
One person tested positive for Covid while no death was reported in the district due to the disease today.
A total of 1,09,763 persons have tested positive for the virus so far since March 2020 while 2,278 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.91 per cent. Today, there were 18 active cases in the district and 16 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present, no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana. Till date, 33,91,841 samples have been taken, of which 32,67,345 were found negative.
Samples of 2,536 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
