Open House: What more needs to be done to preserve, Promote Clean & green environment in Ludhiana?

We must recognise our responsibility

According to the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) study released recently, Ludhiana ranks among the 20 most polluted cities in the country. Following the report, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s offer to adopt parks in city areas is a welcome relief. This development is significant because many of the city’s 892 parks, totalling 453 acres, were in a state of neglect. Parks are critical to the city life for they provide for people’s well-being. Today, as most urban spaces are covered in the monotony of bricks and concrete; the provision of green spaces provides a much-needed respite and allows the urban habitat to connect with the nature’s floral gift. Furthermore, parks promote a sense of community by connecting residents with one another. By understanding the community benefits of parks, decision makers can develop more parks, as they are an essential component of increasing the greenbelt coverage in any urban area. As for us, we must recognise our responsibility to our planet and our children’s futures. We must use public transportation, plant trees, conserve water, avoid single-use plastics and educate our children on environmental conservation. Only then can we be satisfied with our efforts.

Novin Christopher

Clean, green environment top priority We are making all-out efforts to preserve the environment for providing clean and green surroundings to local residents. Besides improving the condition of public parks and green belts, stringent measures to check the air and water pollution are also being taken for pulling out Ludhiana from the dubious distinction of being among the 20 most polluted cities in the country. — Sakhshi Sawhney, Deputy Commissioner

Enforce emission norms for vehicles

It is the environment that gives a sentient being a chance at flourishing. Therefore, a clean environment is must to ensure sanitary living spaces for the residents, reducing the risk of disease. As Ludhiana has ranked among the top 20 most polluted cities in the country, the citizens of this industrial city must work towards clean and green surroundings. The CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) has come forward for the upkeep of public parks and green belts, which are otherwise lying in a state of neglect. The condition of these parks and green belts is expected to improve a lot under this plan. Emission norms for the passenger cars, heavy diesel vehicles, two- and three-wheelers should be fixed with an aim to reduce air pollution. Poor water and air quality is prevalent in the city due to industrial activities. The planning of parks, cemeteries, streams, lakes, airports, bridges, etc, should be made in such a way so as not to degrade the environment and to withstand the vagaries of climate. Conserve farm, forest and wetland biodiversity to sustain the ecosystem of the region. The state should undertake an integrated approach for conservation and management of its water resources to ensure equitable distribution of water.

RS Sembhi

Focus on meeting UN prescribed sdgs

The local administration needs to fulfil certain sustainable development goals (SDG) along with enforcing producers’ responsibilities. The climate crisis impacts all and thus requires action by all. The administration needs to make a special committee on major issues like water degradation and all types of pollution with feasible solutions. SDG 6 requires clean water and sanitation for all. Cleaning the Buddha Dariya and Sutlej is must. There is a need to switch to renewable energy, for which the residents can take to rooftop solar panels. SDG13 requires climate action through proper agenda and execution. A way to realise this is by extending producers’ responsibility in plastic waste management facilities. Despite a ban, many local shopkeepers still use polythene which is harmful for the environment. In a nutshell, climate crisis is a serious problem that needs proper dedication, funding and implementation.

Miyush Trehan

Effective waste management crucial

To preserve and promote a clean and green environment in Ludhiana, various steps can be taken. The authorities should limit emissions from fossil fuels by prioritising clean transportation options and enforcing emission standards. Additionally, effective waste management is crucial. This can be done by implementing comprehensive waste collection, promoting recycling and educating residents about proper waste segregation. Moreover, Ludhiana can learn from success stories like that of Mullanpur Dakha, which was declared the cleanest city in Punjab, by fostering community awareness and organising campaigns. By implementing these measures, Ludhiana can take significant strides toward becoming a more sustainable and environmentally friendly city.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Begin now, discover solutions heuristically

The offer by the industry to adopt public parks is quite commendable and admirable. But unfortunately, it falls short of addressing the city’s needs, especially, environmental issues such as stubble burning and use of adulterated fuel for three-wheelers. The main issue is the open burning and the government needs to establish strict regulations in this regard. Farmers need to be trained in sustainable practices. Buffer zones around sensitive areas should be created, while in the matter of adulterated fuel, legal consequences and penalties should be in defined by the government. It is our responsibility to act decisively for the greater good. The government should focus on this as they won’t discover a proper solution without beginning to address the issue step-by-step.

Harshita Vasan

Bizmen should realise duty to environment

Recently, aimed at preserving and promoting the environment in one of the most polluted cities of the country, the local industry has offered to adopt public parks in Ludhiana. This is a welcome step for the residents. Coming forward to make Ludhiana clean and green, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has expressed its willingness to take over the public parks and green belts spread across 453 acres in the municipal limits. All those who are earning profits in the city through business and manufacturing are also bound to spare a part of their profits for the development of green spaces. This is known as corporate social responsibility (CSR). The CII has now shown their intent to help the municipal corporation in the development and maintenance of parks of Ludhiana to improve the Air quality index (AQI). This would prove a game changer in reducing the menace of pollution. More than twenty lakh people in Ludhiana are affected by high temperatures and air pollution. To cop this problem, all stakeholders should work tirelessly and in tandem, leaving behind their differences and interests. The government should take into confidence all the elected representatives of the city for making a comprehensive policy for environmental conversation in the industrial hub. NGOs should also come forward to adopt such sustainable measures.

Sukhdev Sharma

Need more plantation drives, urban farming

Public parks are the lifeblood of a particular area. Parks allow all age groups to co-exist. It is often seen that an engaging park signifies a happy society. The promotional effort of the Confederation of Indian Society (CII) is highly appreciable. The green efforts can be multiplied henceforth. More waste collection bins should be placed in the streets and in parks. Citizens are slowly but surely becoming aware about the importance of segregating waste. Through campaigns, the residents should be encouraged to produce bio-fertilizers and bottle planters. The plantation drive, such as ‘Lungs of Ludhiana’, should be conducted more frequently to cover different areas. Residents can fulfil their additional role by creating green areas and by initiating roof-top farming. E-waste should be disposed of properly. We all should build a greener and safer environment together.

Tanvi Aggarwal

Address rising vehicular traffic

Ludhiana is among most polluted cities in the country. All efforts must be made to save the population from the affects of the climate crisis by preserving the environment. A survey conducted in the city showed that the pollution here is mainly due to the burning of paddy straw in the fields before planting wheat and the increasing vehicular traffic. While several restrictions have been imposed when it comes to stubble burning, not much has been done to address the issue of pollution due to the increasing vehicular traffic. The number of vehicles is increasing at an alarming rate in the city partly because the banks give loans on easy terms. This has encouraged the masses to purchase more, adding to the pollution. There should be a fixed number of cars per family. Local factories are operating from the houses in the city and many are not following emission standards. There should be a check on such units.

Gautam Dev

Form eco societies in different boroughs

It is said that a sound body keeps a sound mind, similarly a clean environment nourishes healthier and happier societies. To keep our city clean and green we need to follow comprehensive sustainable measures such as:

Forming green eco service societies in each area of the city. Every week, these societies with the help of residents should pick all the litter in their respective areas. The civic body should provide three dustbins to each household which should be clearly marked for different types of waste. There should be a regular waste collection service. There is a need to motivate people to plant flowers and other perennials along the sidewalk. To keep our environs clean and green, we must cooperate with the local government.

Dr Mohd Saleem

Foster community engagement

The initiative to adopt public parks in Ludhiana by the local industry is commendable, yet more comprehensive strategies are needed for sustainable environmental preservation. Implementing stringent pollution control measures in industrial operations, promoting green technology adoption and investing in green spaces infrastructure are crucial steps. Additionally, fostering community engagement through awareness campaigns and incentivising eco-friendly practices among residents and businesses can further enhance environmental sustainability. Collaborative efforts between government, industry and the public are essential to mitigate pollution and promote a clean and green environment in Ludhiana.

Jasleen

