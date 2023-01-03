Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 2

Even after a number of fatal mishaps, the banned ‘Chinese manjha’ (string), which is also known as synthetic or nylon string, is being used openly for flying kites in various parts of the city, posing a grave threat to human beings, birds and animals these days. Some people also call it a plastic string as it is hard to break.

In August 2022, a six-year-old city boy was killed after his neck got slit with a sharp string used for kite flying on Gill Bridge, here. Such incidents have occurred in other parts of the state also but the same is still being sold and used without any fear of law by many.

Questions are being raised as to how such dangerous string, which can easily cut the skin, is still within the reach of children and youngsters despite the ban. Bunches of the used string can also be seen dumped on roads nowadays, troubling pedestrians and commuters.

A senior citizen, Satish Thaman, said the dangerous banned string had claimed a number of lives and injured many persons too.

He said: “In an unfortunate incident, a child died after coming in contact with such a string around five months ago in the city. Birds are also getting killed after coming in contact with the string at various locations.”

“It is the responsibility of the state government, district administration and police to ensure enforcement of the ban on the string. Those selling the same should be booked and given strict punishment. Moreover, parents or guardians must encourage their children not to use it for flying kites. A mass-level campaign against the menace should be run in schools and colleges to avert such mishaps,” said Thaman, who is a former member of the Ludhiana West Sub-Division Grievances Redressal Committee.

A resident, Kuldeep Singh, said: “As the festival of Lohri is near, many persons fly kites these days with the dangerous string. While riding two-wheelers, commuters can come in contact with the string. It is harmful for birds and animals. As it is a matter of big concern, the district administration must take concrete action and ensure implementation of the ban on the sale and use of the Chinese string.”

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered that there should be a total ban on the manjha or thread for kite flying which is made of nylon or any synthetic material and/or is coated with synthetic substance and is non-biodegradable. The state governments were directed to prohibit the manufacture, sale, store, purchase, and use of synthetic manjha/nylon thread and all other similar synthetic threads, used for kite flying.

Also, the chief secretaries/administrators of all the states/union territories were further directed to send a copy of the NGT order to all district collectors/district magistrates and Superintendent of Police for its compliance in letter and in spirit and to ensure that no synthetic manjha/nylon thread and also those which are coated with synthetic materials are purchased, sold, stored and used for kite flying within their area. But the ban is being flouted here.

NGT ordered ban in 2017

In 2017, the NGT had ordered there should be a total ban on manjha or thread for kite flying which is made of nylon or any synthetic material and/or is coated with synthetic substance and is non-biodegradable. The state governments were directed to prohibit the manufacture, sale, store, purchase, and use of synthetic manjha/nylon thread and all other similar synthetic threads, used for kite flying. However, the ban is being flouted in the city.