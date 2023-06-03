Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 2

In the ongoing ‘Ghallughara Week’ (Operation Bluestar anniversary), the Ludhiana police have stepped up vigil and ensuring a check on suspicious persons/vehicles at nakas. To prevent the spread of inciting posts on social media which may cause communal disharmony, the police have also been keeping tabs on the Internet.

Police sources said special instructions had been given by the Punjab Police headquarters to the district and city police heads which press for foolproof security and safety plans for ‘Ghallughara Week’.

“We have special instructions to ensure that no one spread rumours on social media or upload any post which may incite violence among religious or social groups. Besides, even any activity either from Hindu groups or Sikhs which may create religious animosity among the communities will also be not allowed. a apecial police team is keeping tabs on social media and anyone spreading rumours may also face strict police action,” said a senior police official.

Even hawan or any such event which Shiv Sena groups have planned would not be allowed and Sikh organisations have also been told to avoid any event promoting Khalistan.

The police were also told to ensure proper security of police stations and their other establishments, etc, to prevent social elements from resorting to any illegal activity.

Special DGP Ishwar Singh today held a meeting regarding security measures in the Ghallughara Week.

Martyr Sukhdev’s nephew alleges threat

Kin of martyr Sukhdev Thapar, Ashok Thapar, who is also the national president of the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Brigade Anti-Terrorist Front, said some anti-national elements had been threatening him to stay away from activities related to honour of martyrs.

“I have been receiving threats from Khalistan militants and other terrorists for a long time. I have also sent written representations to the DGP, Punjab, Police Commissioner and other authorities for permanent deployment of security personnel so that anti-national elements may not target me and my family. However, during the Ghallughara Week, police personnel visit my office and house but there is no permanent security arrangement in place. Such elements may also target the ancestral house of the martyr, which is being taken care of by my family. I request the DGP and Ludhiana police to ensure proper security,” said Ashok Thapar who is the nephew of martyr Sukhdev, adding that he had also sent representation to the Prime Minister, besides others.