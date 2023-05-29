Outsourced staff to go on indefinite strike at hospital

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 28

The contractual employees of Civil Hospital working under the user charges policy of the government have decided to go on an indefinite strike from May 31 as they have not received salaries for the months of March and April.

Outsourced employees such as staff nurses, Class IV employees, lab technicians and operation theatre assistants are working under the user charges policy of the government. They were hired in 2014 under the policy.