Outsourced staff to go on indefinite strike at hospital

Ludhiana, May 28
The contractual employees of Civil Hospital working under the user charges policy of the government have decided to go on an indefinite strike from May 31 as they have not received salaries for the months of March and April.
Outsourced employees such as staff nurses, Class IV employees, lab technicians and operation theatre assistants are working under the user charges policy of the government. They were hired in 2014 under the policy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott
Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...
7 students die in road accident in Guwahati
The incident takes place in Jalukbari area
Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared
Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...