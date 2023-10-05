Over 1,300 guards appointed for govt schools, says Punjab Education Minister

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 4

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated here on Wednesday: “The state government has appointed as many as 1,378 security guards for government schools to further strengthen the existing education infrastructure in the state.”

While chairing an orientation programme of security guards held at the local Government Meritorious School, Bains said, “The newly appointed security guards will ensure that the pupils do not leave the premises during the school hours.”

He added that all senior secondary schools with a total strength of more than 500 students will have security guards to ensure the pupils’ safety.

Bains said that these security guards would be stationed at the entry and exit points of the schools. He noted, “The guards will ensure that no student leaves the campus without the permission of the principal. The security team will maintain records of visitors, besides managing the traffic outside the school.”

The minister continued, “Around 1,018 km-long boundary walls will be built at all government schools at an outlay of Rs 250 crore. Further, nearly 2,000 campus managers are being appointed for the maintenance of the school buildings.”

Bains said that for the first time, funds have been disbursed to schools for keeping the buildings shipshape. He noted that the funds — ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 50,000 per month — would be proportional to the strength of the students.

