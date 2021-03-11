Over 500 take part in GADVASU alumni meet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, organised “GADVASU Alumni Meet-2022”. Over 500 participants from diverse backgrounds viz. veterinary, fisheries, dairy sciences and biotechnology took part in the event. Dr RP Saigal, senior alumni and former dean, College of Veterinary Science, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh addressed the alumni and encouraged them to do their best in their respective areas of expertise in order to uplift the profession as well as society. He also praised the role played by the professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Subhash Chander, Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Punjab, mentioned that such events not only help the alumni meet their friends and colleagues but also share their professional experiences. He also thanked the university authorities for organising this event.

Technical sessions were conducted in the respective colleges of the university where experts from relevant fields shared their knowledge and experiences as well as exchanged their ideas.

A short film on the inception and activities of GADVASU was displayed. Three volumes of Vet Alumnus, GADVASU, telephone directory, and Livestock Statistics Handbook were released.

The afternoon session started with alumni participation and experience sharing. Veterinary officer Dr Lakhwinder Singh recited “Shabad”.

Several activities, including poems, songs and mono acting, were performed. A group dance was performed by GADVASU faculty.