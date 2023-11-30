Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev celebrated

GHG Institute of law
Ludhiana: The Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated at GHG Institute of Law, Sidhwan Khurd. A new building of the institute, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Administrative Block, was inaugurated on the occasion. The event was held under the guidance of SBS Sidhu, president of Shri Guru Hargobind Ujagar Hari Trust. Dr Shweta Dhand, officiating principal of the institute, said a newly constructed building was inaugurated by Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the college premises.
BCM College of Education
Riya of BCM College of Education (Ludhiana) made the college proud by standing second in elocution at the Punjab State Inter University Youth Festival, organised by the Department of Youth Services at GNDU, Amritsar, recently. A college official said 17 universities from all over Punjab participated in the youth festival. BCM College Managing Committee congratulated the winner, principal, staff and other students on this achievement.
University Institute of Laws
University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre (Ludhiana), organised a lecture titled ‘Unfolding the Indian Constitution’ to commemorate the Constitution Day. The resource person, Dr Aditi Sharma, elucidated the ambition behind the commemoration of the day. She posited that the Constitution is the supreme and paramount reservoir that sustains and enriches the growth and development of democracy in India. Students took a pledge to abide by the provisions of the Constitution.
NSPS, Gill road
Two young quizzers of Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Gill Park, have been selected for the semifinal round of Cryptic 6.0 All India Computer Quiz Competition to be conducted in Bengaluru. It is being hosted by Vydehi School of Excellence, Bengaluru. As many as 200 teams representing schools from across India participated in the preliminary round, which was conducted online. Two teams of NSPS participated in it. The team Tanveer Kaur and Japneet Singh has been selected for the semifinal round. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers them.
