Parties displaying posters in Hindi to lure migrant labourers for vote

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 3

A large number of people from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar have been working in the industrial hub while many of them have settled in the city. However, associations working for the welfare of the migrant labourers claim that many issues of such people have remained unresolved.

For seeking votes of the people belonging to other states, candidates of different political parties are using Hindi language in their posters to lure them. Such posters can be commonly seen in different parts of the Ludhiana South constituency.

Meanwhile, migrant labourers want that political parties must clear their stand on how issues they faced would be resolved. Workers want that they must be given better wages, accommodation, education and health facilities.

Rajwinder of the Textile Hosiery Kamgar Union said, “Issues related to labourers are always ignored. Labourers must be paid at least Rs25,000 salary per month. The working time in factories should be fixed at eight hours per day. Many labourers do not have ESI health cards. Thus, the government must ensure free health facilities for them.”

RK Yadav of the Yadav Ahir Mahasabha said, “Thousands of people from UP, Bihar and other states have settled in the city. They are eligible voters. There are thousands of migrants, who work in local factories and live with their families in ‘vehras’, but don’t have voter cards here.”

“Health and education are major issues for all migrants. Whatever political party forms next government in the state, it must work to ensure better education and health facilities for these people,” he added.

A factory worker Ramesh, who belongs to UP, said, “I have been living with my family in a ‘vehra’ for nearly 10 years. Living conditions are very poor here. I can’t afford better accommodation due to my low income. My children study in a nearby private school.”

“Though I am not a voter, I want that the upcoming ruling dispensation must provide better education and health facilities for everyone. The government must introduce affordable rental housing facilities for migrant labourers,” he added.