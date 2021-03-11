Patiala violence: Ludhiana police on alert

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

After a clash occurred between two groups in Patiala on Friday, the Ludhiana police remained on alert on Saturday.

Police force was deployed at various places in the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Cops patrol sensitive places

Anti-riot police personnel have also been kept on standby mode in the city.

The police force, led by senior officials, also conducted patrolling at sensitive places, including the Railway road and Clock Tower.

The police personnel were also keeping a tab around religious places.

Sources said the police had already held a secret meeting with leaders of Hindu and Sikh communities and asked them not to resort to any protest in the city. The latter had also assured the police that they would not hold any protest.

Meanwhile, members of the Hindu Shakti Morcha, led by Rohit Sahni, held a meeting in which they urged the Patiala administration to arrest Khalistan supporters. They said the police arrested Hindu leader Harish Singla but no action was taken against the protesters who had created tension outside the Kali Mata temple.

They gave an ultimatum to the Patiala police to arrest the troublemakers, otherwise they would launch a statewide agitation against the government and the police.