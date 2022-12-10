Patwari caught taking bribe

Ludhiana, December 9
Dr Kanwal Nain Singh Kang, AAP Dakha halqa in-charge, along with complainant Varinder Singh (block president AAP), and other party workers caught Mohan Singh, patwari of Dakha tehsil, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 today.
SSP (Vigilance) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said as per the complainant, patwari Mohan Singh had demanded Rs 10,000 in connection with mutation of his sale deed and agreed to take the amount in two instalments. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said the patwari took bribe money of Rs 5,000 from the complainant and the amount was recovered from him. In this regard, they have also made video of the recovered money from the patwari, he said.
A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption. Act, 1988, was registered against the patwari.
The accused would be produced in the court tomorrow, the police said.
