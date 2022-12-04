PAU signs agreement for smart seeder technology

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 3

For the commercialisation of tractor operated PAU smart seeder, a memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between PAU and M/s Sukhraj Engineering Works, Faridkot, Punjab. Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, and Narinder Singh, proprietor, Sukhraj Engineering Works, signed the MoA on behalf of their organisations.

As per the details provided by Dr Goyal, PAU smart seeder manages paddy residue by incorporation and surface mulching and thus, smartly retains the benefits of both the happy seeder and super seeder in a single machine. PAU smart seeder places wheat seeds in a well-tilled narrow band of soil and covers the seed rows with soil, using furrow-closing rollers. This machine can be operated with a 45 to 50 hp tractor. The field capacity and fuel consumption of the machine is 0.4 ha/h and 5.5 l/acre, respectively.

Dr Narang said in 2021, the PAU and its industry partners worked in collaboration to stop paddy straw burning under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) project initiatives. Collectively, they also conducted large-scale demonstrations/popularisation of smart seeder on around 200 ha area for the farmers.