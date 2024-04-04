PAU students sensitised on psychology’s relation to success

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

The University Counselling and Placement Guidance Cell, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a session for the undergraduate and postgraduate students under the aegis of Director Students’ Welfare.

Dr Tarika Sandhu, professor, Department of Psychology, Punjabi University, Patiala, deliberated on the topic ‘Cultivating the Psycho Social Edge for Holistic Success: A Youth Centric Initiative’. She highlighted the importance of self-analysis and self-awareness. In the session, students were also imparted knowledge-based skill insights. Students responded through self-administered questionnaires and their scores were interpreted by the expert. Students also gained first-hand experience and in-depth knowledge of the psycho social issues related to their body type, self-esteem and procrastination. Besides, students were provided a hands-on learning experience through various creative exercises.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU #Punjabi University Patiala