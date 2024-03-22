PAU V-C flags off e-rickshaws for garbage disposal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 21

In a move to retain the ‘paradise’ at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) via the upkeep of the campus, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, flagged off e-rickshaws in front of Dr MS Randhawa Library today.

Addressing the officials and faculty, Dr Gosal observed that timely disposal of garbage, enumerating from various sources, was essential to provide a clean, green, healthy and pollution-free environment to the students, city dwellers and the employees.

Pointing out that piled-up garbage was a breeding place for insects, flies, mosquitoes and animals, Dr Gosal said waste management was need of the hour. “PAU has always been environment-conscious,” he said, adding that these e-rickshaws will fast-track garbage collection and disposal.

Dr RIS Gill, estate officer, said the activity was a vital ingredient of the clean and green drive, underway at the agri-varsity. “Doing away with heaps of garbage, trash and other wastes through e-rickshaws will enable a disease- and stench-free environment at PAU which is the ‘lungs’ for Ludhiana city,” he observed.

On the occasion, Dr Gill recalled the maiden ‘Green and Clean Campus Award 2020-21’ bestowed upon PAU by the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) of ICAR, New Delhi.

A tree plantation drive was also held where Dr Gosal planted saplings of Champa in front lawns of the library. Among those present were deans, directors, additional directors and faculty of PAU.

