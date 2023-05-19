PBA honours Olympian Gurdev Singh Kular

Ludhiana, May 18
Former hockey player Olympian Gurdev Singh Kular was honoured by the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) at a ceremony held at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday. RS Gill, former DCP and president of PBA, presented a shawl and memento to Gurdev Singh, a member of the Indian hockey team that won a gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.
Gurdev Singh, who was a contemporary of hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr, also won a silver medal at the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo. He also led the team that won a silver medal in the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games. Speaking at the event, Gill urged the Sports Departments to display pictures of outstanding sportspersons, including Olympians and other key players, in schools and stadiums, so that future generations are inspired to take an active part in sports. the necessary infrastructure to achieve the desired results.
