PCMSA holds gate rally

Ludhiana, April 22

A gate rally and solidarity march was held today from 8 to 10 am at all government healthcare institutes in Ludhiana district. This was done on the call given by Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) after the unfortunate incident that has led to the hospitalisation of Dr Sunil Bhagat, SMO, ESI hospital, Hoshiarpur, after being manhandled by a patient’s attendants.

Dr Rohit Rampal, vice president of the Ludhiana unit of PCMSA, said such incidents of violence against the doctors are very unfortunate and will not be tolerated.

“We want proper security arrangements in public hospitals and there will be zero tolerance towards incidents of violence,” added Dr Rampal.

