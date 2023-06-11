People told about healthy dietary practices at camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

The Department of Human Development and Family Studies, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a health camp in Baini Baringan village, district Raikot.

The camp was organised under the All-India Coordinated Research Project on Women in Agriculture and as part of the ‘Nutrismart Village Programme’, in collaboration with Dr Avneet Kaur, Medical Officer, Health and Wellness Centre of the village.

Assessment of blood sugar levels and haemoglobin to assess the prevalence of iron deficiency and anaemia among women and adolescent girls were done during the camp. Around 50 women and adolescent girls and few men were examined at the camp.

The camp was followed by a general health check-up of the participants by Dr Avneet and her team. Later, Dr Prachi Bisht sensitised the participants to healthy dietary practices and lifestyle to control blood sugar levels and regarding prevention of iron deficiency and anaemia. She also talked about the role of having sound mental health to prevent physical problems.