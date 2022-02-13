Police tighten noose around miscreants

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 12

The police have claimed that the preventive campaign launched recently to ensure free and fair conduct of ensuing Assembly elections was a success. Besides acting against drug peddlers and violators of the model code of conduct of the Election Commission, they made efforts to ensure that arms licence holders should deposit their weapons. As a result, 99 per cent of the weapons had been deposited by the license holders.

Amargarh DSP Sandeep Kumar Vadhera said police personnel had been advised to ensure zero tolerance in the implementation of guidelines of the Election Commission for the conduct of the Assembly poll in a free and fair manner.

“We have deployed three flying squads and equal number of statics surveillance teams which are working round the clock to check infiltration and movement of illegal weapons and drugs, besides unexplained cash,” said Sandeep Kumar Vadhera, adding that cash amounting to Rs 7.5 lakh was recovered from four persons during a routine checking at nakas organised on highways. Preventive action was also initiated against five habitual offenders and 16 anti-social elements during the drive.

A large quantity of intoxicants were recovered from miscreants in 20 cases in the past three days under the drive. As many as 1,086 litres of illicit liquor, 500 litres

of lahan, 15 litres of whiskey, 500 gm of opium, 88 kg of poppy husk, 710 habit-forming tablets and 4 gm of heroin were seized by police parties. Appreciating beat officers for providing the facility of collecting weapons from houses or offices of license holders on request, Vadhera said 1,283 weapons owned by 1,188 persons were deposited at police stations or authorised arms dealers during the drive.