Poor air quality troubles residents in Ludhiana city areas

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, November 9

As per PPCB observations at the PAU, at 8 pm, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Ludhiana was 414 (average of past 24 hours), perhaps the worst in decades. The AQI between 410-500 not only seriously impacts those with existing diseases but also affects the healthy people as well.

Raising concern over the deteriorating air quality, morning walkers at places such as the PAU, Leisure Valley and Rose Garden were perturbed over the prevailing weather conditions as thick layer of smog engulfed all over the city.

Air Quality Index was 414 (average of past 24 hours) at the PAU station in Ludhiana at 8 pm on Wednesday, as per information available on the web portal of the Central Pollution Control Board. At 10 pm, AQI (average of past 24 hours) was 404.

On confusion over fog or smog engulfing the environment, Dr KK Gill, Principal Scientist, Agrometeorology Department, PAU, said there was no sunshine and humidity levels were too high. There is fog along with smoke of stubble burning that is causing poor visibility.

“Besides, the minimum temperatures are still too high, highest in the past 40-50 years. It should be around 12°C while it is hovering around 15-18°C (in the past two-three days). The smog is indeed bad for the lungs and eyes as people feel suffocated too,” said Dr Gill.

Meanwhile, Sheetal Sachdeva, a morning walker, said residents visit such open places to get fresh air but unfortunately, the present air is a big health hazard. “We fail to understand why strict action cannot be taken against farmers responsible for stubble burning. Political leaders don’t want to make them angry due to vote bank politics but they should realise that such pollution is ruining the health of all. People complain of suffocation and burning sensation in the eyes. Every year, the issue is taken up but till date, there has been no solution,” Sachdeva said.

Morning walkers were not able to see anything after 30-40 meters due to poor visibility. While few felt it was fog, others argued this to be smog.