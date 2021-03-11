PPCB told to take action against dyers' assn for misleading Ludhiana MC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

Municipal Corporation (MC) Additional Commissioner Rishipal Singh has written to the Punjab Pollution Control Board to take action against the Punjab Dyers Association for misleading the MC as around 30-35 dyeing units had connected an illegal sewerage line with MC’s sewerage line. Notably, the MC had snapped the illegal 24 inches sewerage line connection of these dyeing units on Kakka Road on May 20.

In the letter written to the senior environmental engineer concerned of the PPCB, Additional Commissioner Rishipal Singh said Punjab Dyers Association had on April 15 written to MC that the sewerage connections of all dyeing units have been disconnected from MC sewerage system and the connections of these units have been linked with a common effluent treatment plant (CETP).

According to MC officials, when MC’s team conducted a survey on Kakka Road recently, they found that 30-35 dyeing units had got their main sewerage line connected with the CETP line installed by Punjab Dyers Association. But, these units had also connected an additional line with MC’s 60 inches sewerage line (linked with Jamalpur STP) in illegal manner for releasing their effluent, the officials said.

When MC disconnected this illegal line connection of dyeing units, the wastewater from these dyeing units had accumulated in the area, leaving the public to face inconveniences.

The additional commissioner asked the senior environmental engineer of the PPCB to take action against the body as per the law.