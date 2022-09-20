Preparations for kisan mela in full swing at Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

Farmers are excited for the kisan and pashu palan melas to be held next week at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), respectively, here, on September 23 and 24. Preparations are in full swing for both melas.

There is enthusiasm among farmers to participate in melas as is evident from queries received from them by both agricultural and veterinary universities. For the past two years, the melas was held online due to Covid restrictions.

During the mela, a newly recommended machine, PAU smart seeder for direct sowing of wheat in combine harvested paddy fields, would be demonstrated. Machinery for paddy straw management, which includes happy seeder, super seeder, PAU super SMS, straw chopper/mulcher, mould board plough and mini baler, would also be demonstrated.

Food products like items processed from cereals, millets, fruits and vegetables will be exhibited at the fair. Products like multi-grain atta, fruit squashes, flavoured milk etc will be available for sale.

Dr Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, GADVASU, said during the Pashu Palan Mela, the university would showcase its technologies and interact with farmers.

“Technical lectures on various aspects of scientific livestock, fish and poultry rearing will be delivered so that farmers adopt the best practices, which are suitable at their respective places. Question/ answer sessions will also be separately arranged for farmers on all days,” Dr Brar said.

Gurmukh Singh from Sangrur said he was excited to attend the Kisan Mela this year. “I am looking forward to attend the mela this year. The mela was not held for the past two years due to Covid restrictions,” he said.

