Probe poor road recarpeting in Ward 39: Councillor's husband to MC chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

A Congress leader, Jaswinder Singh Thukral, who is husband of councillor Jaspreet Kaur, asked the MC Commissioner to get a probe done into the matter related to ‘poorly’ recarpeted ATI Road in Ward 39. He alleged that the newly recarpeted road has started getting damaged within a day.

Jaswinder Singh Thukral said the road work was earlier started in December last year but the contractor was laying bitumen on the soil surface. Following the councillor’s complaint against the contractor, the work was then stalled, he said.

He alleged that without giving any information, the contractor last night carried out the recarpeting work on the soil surface by ignoring the norms. He alleged that even no road roller was used after carpeting the stretch. Thus, it has started breaking down, he alleged.

“When the MC’s engineer concerned was contacted, he could not give an explanation regarding poor work carried out by the contractor. Now, we have complained to the MC Commissioner to order a probe to check the road quality work. If any violation is found, required action should be taken against the guilty,” he said.