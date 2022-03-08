PSEB Class XII exams, JEE dates clash, students worried

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, March 7

Parents, students and teachers are worried over the clash of dates of the Class XII exam to be conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) with the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2022.

The PSEB has decided to conduct the Class XII final examinations from April 16 onwards. If exam dates clash, it will be impossible for hundreds of students from state to appear in the JEE. — Tehel Singh, Government School Teachers’ Union The JEE and Class XII exam dates are clashing. I will not be able to get admission in top college. The board should send fresh date sheet so that students plan and prepare for both the exams. — Harpal, A student

The latest public notice issued by the National Examination Agency the JEE 2022 will be held from April 16 to 21. Students of Class XII appear in the JEE to get admission in leading engineering colleges of the country.

“However, the PSEB has decided to conduct the final Class XII examinations from April 16. If dates clash, it will be impossible for hundreds of students to appear in the JEE,” said Tehel Singh of the Government School Teachers’ Union.

The state secretary of the union, Balkar Valtoha and the president, Surinder Kumar Puari, have written to the PSEB Chairman, Prof Yograj , requesting him that the Class XII exams should start after April 25 so that students can appear in the JEE.

They said due to clash of examination dates there was a lot of frustration among students.

One of the students Harpal Singh, who scores not less than 95 per cent marks, said it was his dream to crack the JEE. As the JEE and Class XII exam dates were clashing, he would not be able to get admission in top college of the country, Harpal added.

“The board should send fresh date sheet at the earliest so that students plan accordingly and prepare well for both Class XII exam and the JEE,” said Harpal Singh.