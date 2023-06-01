PSPCL lineman, SDO nabbed for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Mohan Lal and a lineman, Hardeep Singh, posted at the PSPCL, Focal Point Division, here, for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The SSP (Vigilance), Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said the SDO and lineman were arrested on the complaint of Lokesh Modi, a resident of Bittu Colony, Tajpur Road, Bhamian village, here.

He said the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the SDO and lineman had visited his factory Jiwan Sons and threatened to pay the bribe, otherwise they would snap the power connection of his unit. The complainant said the electricity bill of his unit was pending due to some financial problem and the PSPCL had issued disconnection orders. He alleged that both officials had already taken a bribe money of Rs 34,000 from the complainant through PhonePe payment app on different dates and were demanding more money as bribe.

Sandhu said after verifying the information, the Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana unit, laid a trap and nabbed the lineman while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. Later, the SDO was also arrested.

He said a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against both suspects at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. The duo would be produced before the court tomorrow. Further investigation in the case was under progress.