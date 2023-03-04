Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 3

The Crime Investigation Agency-2 today arrested a member of the Puneet Bains gang and seized two illegal weapons from his possession. The weapons were arranged by gangster Puneet, who is wanted by the Ludhiana police in several cases. These were provided to him by the gangster to target his rival Shubham Mota gang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran and CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja addressed mediapersons in this regard on Friday.

The nabbed accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, alias Ajju (25), of Ambedkar Colony. The police seized two countrymade .32 bore pistols, two magazines and 10 live cartridges from him. A case under the Arms Act was registered. Ajay had a criminal past as two cases of snatching and a drug smuggling were already registered against him. On February 11, he came out on bail.

DCP Varinder Brar said a team led by CIA in-charge Beant Juneja during a routine patrolling near Cheema Chowk stopped a pedestrian for checking that led to the seizure of a .32 bore pistol along with five live cartridges from him. Later during questioning, another .32 bore pistol and five cartridges were seized.

During interrogation, he admitted that he was a member of the Puneet Bains gang. Recently, Puneet, who was wanted by the police in several cases, had handed over weapons to him, the DCP said, adding that now further questioning of the accused was on to inquire if he had used the illegal weapons to target any rival gang member.

Brar, however, maintained that it could be possible that the accused was planning to use the weapons to target the rival Shubham Mota gang members and his timely arrest prevented any possible clash.

CIA inspector Beant Juneja said it was learnt that gangster Puneet had received a consignment of over five illegal weapons and he would have been gathering the arms to settle scores with the Shubham Mota gang.

“Questioning of Ajay may give us important leads about whereabouts of gangster Puneet and possession of weapons, if any, by any other members of his gang,” he said.

Puneet is facing seven cases, including of Arms Act, attempt to murder, dacoity, and was at large for the past over two years. Puneet, his gang members and his rival Shubham Mota and his accomplices had come face to face many times and created a law and order situation in the city in the past few years.

Another youth arrested with arms

The CIA-2 also nabbed another youth, Sahil Kumar, alias Tillu, of Bhamian Kalan along with a .30 bore countrymade revolver and a live cartridge. ADCP Rupinder Sran said acting on a tip-off, CIA officials had laid a naka at the Sundar Nagar chowk where the pedestrian was stopped for checking, which led to the recovery of the weapon. Further questioning of the suspect was on to inquire about the purpose of possessing illegal weapon and about its suppliers.