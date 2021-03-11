Punjab basketball teams leave for youth games

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 4

Punjab basketball teams (boys and girls) comprising twelve players each left for Panchkula this afternoon to take part in the Khelo India Youth Games to be held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium and some other venues.

The girls’ team comprises Vrinda, Kanishka, Karanveer, Yashneet Kaur, Manmeet Kaur, Kavya, Komalpreet Kaur, Manmeet Kaur, Isha, Rupali, Nandani, Shamma. Saloni and Ravinder Gill are coaches of the team while Narinder Kumar will accompany as manager.

The boys team comprises Jashandeep Brar, Karan Saini, Arshjot Singh, Tarun Singh, Nawaz Panaich, Karandeep Sidhu, Rahul, Jashan Singh, Harmanjot Cheema, Vishal Sharma, Satveer Singh and Kavi Imanjot. Rajinder Singh is the chief coach, Sukhvinder Singh is coach and Rupesh Kumar, DSO, Ropar, is accompanying the squad as manager.