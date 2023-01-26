 Punjab vets come in support of Rajasthan counterparts : The Tribune India

Punjab vets come in support of Rajasthan counterparts

Urge CM Gehlot to accept demands



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 25

The Punjab Senior Vets Association has urged the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, to accede to demands of veterinary doctors working in the Rajasthan Government.

The veterinary doctors of Rajasthan under the aegis of Veterinary Doctors Association, Rajasthan, were on warpath, demanding pay parity with their counterparts in the Health Department.

In a meeting held here today, former director Dr Sanjeev Khosla and former joint director Animal Husbandry and member, Punjab State Veterinary Council, Dr Gurinder Singh Walia stated that in consonance with recommendations of successive pay commissions that “veterinarians should have complete parity with dental and general duty medical officers in terms of pay-scales and career prospects,” it was imperative that vets should have parity with medicos in all respects.

Dr Walia said because of the sandy nature of soil in Rajasthan and water scarcity, crop yield was very low leading to less profit and the livestock sector could hold promise for the state by contributing amply to the agriculture economy.

Former chief executive officer of the Punjab Gau Sewa Commission Dr Nitin Kumar Gupta assured the Rajasthan veterinary doctors of their unstinted support to them by all means in their agitation for parity with medicos of the Health Department.

