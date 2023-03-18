Reserve beds for H3N2 patients, hospitals told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

With the cases of H3N2 mounting across the country, the Health Department has asked all districts to reserve beds for patients and all hospitals have been put on alert.

Although no case of H3N2 has been reported from the district, but all the necessary precautions are being adopted by the department.

All the government and private hospitals have been asked to reserve beds for the patients, setting up of flu corners and isolation wards, equip themselves with necessary medicines, staff and infrastructure.

Instructions have been issued to all the senior medical officers to reserve beds for the H3N2 patients. Suspected patients will be kept separately, said Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur.

If any patient is found to the suffering from H3N2, his/her treatment will be done in the hospital. All patients suffering from influenza-like illness will be isolated.