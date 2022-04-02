Residents of Dhandari Khurd in Sahnewal pin hope on AAP government for redress of choked sewer complaints

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 1

The conditions are turning from bad to worse as sewers continue to overflow in Dhandari Khurd located in Ward No. 28 under the Sahnewal Assembly constituency. Sewage is accumulating in streets of the area as the Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to find out a permanent solution to the problem.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, residents had staged a protest against the civic body due to overflowing sewers. Thereafter, the MC had woken up and got sewer lines cleared. Once again, streets are getting flooded with sewage these days. Now, residents have pinned hopes on the AAP government to get this problem resolved at the earliest.

“The previous governments and elected representatives have done nothing to get the sewerage system repaired. Now, we want Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take required action to get this years old problem fixed as we have been forced live under hell-like conditions for a long time,” said a group of affected residents.

Sukhwinder Singh of Guru Ravidas Ji Youth Sports and Welfare Club, Dhandari Khurd, said, “We had raised the issue about choked and overflowing sewers many times in the past, but no concrete steps were taken by the authorities concerned and elected representatives in the past to get the problem resolved. Now, we want that the AAP government must take a serious note of the issue and ensure better living conditions for us. There is a need to find out a permanent solution to fix the problem.”

A shopkeeper from the said, “We are forced to pass through sewage accumulated in streets daily. The chances of any disease outbreak remain high during summers due to unsanitary conditions here. Whenever protests were staged, we were assured by officials concerned that the issue would be resolved soon. The fact is that years have passed and the people continue to suffer as the issue is yet to be resolved. The MC needs to pay focus on our area and ensure liveable conditions here.”

The affected area falls under the Sahnewal Assembly constituency. Local MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian could not be contacted for his comment on the issue. MC’s Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said he would ask the SDO concerned to look into the matter.